Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

