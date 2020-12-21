AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after buying an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 1,894,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 488.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,152,324 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $11,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,165 shares of company stock worth $2,446,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

