Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $303.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.79.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

