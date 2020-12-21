Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

