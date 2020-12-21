Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.81 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,209,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,625,783 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.