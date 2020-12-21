Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of The Providence Service worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

PRSC opened at $139.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,326.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $147.32.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

