Sei Investments Co. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $131.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.