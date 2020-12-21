Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,452. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $93.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

