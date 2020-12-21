Truist Financial Corp Makes New $510,000 Investment in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

PRSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $139.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,326.11 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

