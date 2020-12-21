Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $88,595.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $88,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,153. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.