Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $68,507.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $754,949.51.

On Thursday, October 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

