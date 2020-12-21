Sei Investments Co. Purchases 180,983 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.