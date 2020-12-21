Sei Investments Co. Acquires 538 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $149.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock worth $5,209,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

