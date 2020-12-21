Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $760,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.62 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.