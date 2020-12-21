California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

AWI stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

