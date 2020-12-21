California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

