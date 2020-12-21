California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $213.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.88. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

