Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPRX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPRX stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $755.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

