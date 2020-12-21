Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

