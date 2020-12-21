Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,420 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after acquiring an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.40 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

