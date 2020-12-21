Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

