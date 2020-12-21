Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,855 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.71 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

