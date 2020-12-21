Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,855 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.71 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

