Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.