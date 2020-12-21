Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE MPLX opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.