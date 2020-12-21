VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.99 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.