Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEP. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.