Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 40,632 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NYSE ET opened at $6.78 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

