Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 188,198 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Seeyond grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

