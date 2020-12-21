Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,902,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.56 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

