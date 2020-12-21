Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT opened at $38.87 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.