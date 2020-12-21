Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.