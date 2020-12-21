Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,710. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX opened at $11.52 on Monday. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

