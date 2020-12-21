1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of ONEM opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,771.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,890 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,251 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

