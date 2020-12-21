Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $799,000 in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.