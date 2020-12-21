Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 91.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 499,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 287,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 253,640 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $6.18 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

