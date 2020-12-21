Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

