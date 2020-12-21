Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2,303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

