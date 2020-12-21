iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 326,490 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET opened at $23.46 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.