Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $30.95 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.