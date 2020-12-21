Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,738 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 807.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.67 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $96,143,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $169,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock worth $221,187,534. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

