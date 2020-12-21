Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,618 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ CORE opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.