Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $391.62 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

