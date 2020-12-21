Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORE stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

