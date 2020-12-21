Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $124.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.