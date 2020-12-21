Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $161,770.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 535.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

