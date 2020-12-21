Insider Selling: Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Sells 103,116 Shares of Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.30 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

