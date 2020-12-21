Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 475 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $13,653.72.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $275.71 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.81 and a 200 day moving average of $263.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.