Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 2,600 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$41.93 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6550275 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.