21,100 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $30.00 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

